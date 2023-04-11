1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station: New Westminster police

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.

The violence caused significant delays for transit users into early Tuesday morning.

Officers from New Westminster and Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to the station at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.,” Cst Amanda Steed of Metro Vancouver Transit Police in an email to CTV News.

Steed says the victim was found on the platform with injuries to their abdomen.

Transit police say the suspect and victim were reportedly pushed into the tracks at some point during the altercation.

The suspect was not located.

The NWPD Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

The station was closed until shortly after 6:30 a.m.Tuesday, so trains did not stop there and riders were forced to board and disembark at alternate stations.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the violence, or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

It’s unclear what condition the victim is in, but blood splatters could be seen on the floor of the station, surrounded by evidence markers.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.