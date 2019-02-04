

CTV Vancouver





One person is in custody after a major police incident at a downtown Vancouver hotel that caused traffic and transit delays in the busy area Monday morning.

Heavily armed officers entered Hotel Vancouver, located at Burrard and West Georgia streets, at around 10:30 a.m.

Construction workers at the scene told CTV News they were working on the 18th floor when a man burst in and started pepper spraying in the area.

Those reports sparked a massive response that included several police vehicles, an ambulance, fire trucks and emergency response personnel.

The construction workers said the man had barricaded himself behind a door and threatened to start a fire.

At one point, a firefighter could be heard telling another that a fire was out.

TransLink said on Twitter that several bus routes were being detoured as a result of congestion in the area, including the 257, 240 and 246.

#RiderAlert Attn 240 & 246 Vancouver Riders: Detour - Regular route to Georgia & Pender, then via Pender, Richards, Georgia, regular route due to traffic congestion. ^DA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 4, 2019