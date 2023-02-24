1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway

One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.

The Abbotsford Police Department attended the scene on South Parallel Road west of Whatcom Road around 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Walker.

“The driver is in serious condition and being airlifted to hospital,” Walker wrote in an email to CTV News shortly after the collision.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road to allow the helicopter to land, but Walker said the highway would reopen as soon as possible.

South Parallel Road was closed between those two points as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) attended the scene, and Walker said it would likely remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.