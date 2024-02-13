1 of Metro Vancouver's 'least-wanted valentines' arrested in Winnipeg

A man who made Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers' annual list of "least-wanted valentines" this year has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Fabian Yul Brown was one of six wanted men whose images the organization shared Tuesday morning, urging the public to "swipe left" on them in a dating-app-themed Valentine's Day campaign.

Fabian Yul Brown was one of six wanted men whose images the organization shared Tuesday morning, urging the public to "swipe left" on them in a dating-app-themed Valentine's Day campaign. (Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)

According to Surrey RCMP, however, Brown was already in custody by the time Crime Stoppers published its list. The 49-year-old was arrested in Winnipeg on Feb. 7, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant for Brown's arrest was issued almost a year ago, on Feb. 17, 2023.

At the time, Surrey RCMP said he was wanted "on serious charges, including kidnapping, assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, break and enter, fraud, and possession of stolen property."

In their release Tuesday, Surrey RCMP thanked the Winnipeg Police Service for its assistance in locating and arresting Brown.

Five other men were included in Crime Stoppers' campaign, including Cody Casey, for whom a $100,000 reward has been posted through the BOLO ("be on the lookout") program.

Metro Vancouver's other "least-wanted valentines" this year are Bith Gattang Chuol, Denis Ivziku, Raj Kumar Memhi and Adam Thorndyke.