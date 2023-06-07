VPD hopes six-figure reward will convince associates of alleged drug kingpin to turn him in

Cody Casey was just weeks away from facing trial on 17 drug and firearms offences when he cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor and fled the country in April 2022, according to Vancouver police.

Fourteen months later, the Vancouver Police Department has partnered with the Bolo Program, a national group that offers large rewards to tipsters who provide information that results in the arrests of wanted fugitives, in hopes of finding the 36-year-old.

“The Bolo Program is pleased to offer a reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Mr. Casey,” said the group’s director Max Langlois.

Investigators believe Casey has friends and associates in Metro Vancouver who know where he is. It’s hoped the no-strings-attached reward money will tempt one of them to reveal his location.

“I want to be clear here. The only condition for this reward to be paid is that your tip leads to the arrest of Mr. Casey, period. There are no other conditions. Mr. Casey’s eventual trial has nothing to do with this reward being paid out,” said Langlois.

VPD Insp. Phil Heard says the tipster can remain anonymous.

“We are not looking for your name or for you to testify. We have all the evidence that we need. We are only seeking information that leads to Mr. Casey being located and arrested.”

This is the first time Vancouver police have teamed up with the Bolo Program, which has Casey at number three on its most-wanted list in Canada.

Heard says the scope of the drug operation Casey had been running in Metro Vancouver until his arrest in July 2020 was staggering.

“Investigators seized more than 20 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 10 kilograms of methamphedamine, three firearms, a live grenade and over $300,000 thousand in cash,“ said Heard.

When the VPD first approached the Bolo Program about creating a large reward for tips leading to Casey’s arrest, Langlois says he was skeptical that a drug case would warrant it.

“We only cover major crime. But when I was able to speak to Inspector Heard and his team, my jaw dropped. I was astonished by the scale of the drug production and the drug trafficking operation Mr. Casey is charged for. My immediate reaction was: ‘How many people died from this criminal operation?’” Langlois said.

His message for Casey? The reward is going to make life on the run a lot harder.

“As of today, the loyalty of your friends and associates gets tested. As of today, your world gets smaller, significantly smaller,” said Langlois.

Vancouver police admit they have no idea where Casey is hiding out.

“Mr. Casey, we believe, fled Canada. But we are very open-minded in terms of where he could be currently. We believe he has ties and associates in the Vancouver area,” said Heard.

The VPD hopes those associates, and the lure of a six-figure pay out, might be the key to catching him.

The $100,000 reward is available until Nov. 23, and the successful tipster will have one year from the date of Casey’s arrest to claim the prize.

Anyone with information can call Vancouver police at 604-717-9979 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.