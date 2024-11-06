Homicide team confirms death of missing B.C. woman after remains found in Fraser River

The remains of woman who disappeared from Surrey, B.C., eight months ago were found in the Fraser River this summer, according to authorities.

The Integrate Homicide Investigation provided an update on the case Wednesday, appealing to the public for information.

Navdeep Kaur, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 23, 2024. Investigators with the Surrey RCMP determined that Kaur's disappearance "may have been the result of criminality," according to the statement from IHIT.

On July 23, exactly five months after Kaur was reported missing, the Richmond RCMP found human remains near where Williams Road meets the Fraser River. Those remains have been identified as Kaur's.

"IHIT has continued to pursue a number of investigative avenues to determine the circumstances surrounding Ms. Kaur’s death," authorities said.

"This is a tragic event and investigators continue to work on this very active investigation. We are releasing an update with the hope that someone who knows something about Ms. Kaur’s disappearance and homicide may come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.