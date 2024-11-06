What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?

Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.

“We know why he wants to create American jobs with Canadian money, but why does this Prime Minister want to help him,” demanded Poilievre.

“The American government cares about creating prosperity in North America and we're going to do it together,” said Trudeau.

This is deja vu for Trudeau who had a rollercoaster relationship with Trump during his first term, despite a cordial start.

“Things did not go well towards the end of that term and that relationship,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

This time around, Trump has already pledged to impose sweeping trade tariffs that could hamstring Canadian exports and Trudeau may not be able to present a unified front with the Conservatives who are no longer as likely to co-operate as they once were, said Kurl on Wednesday.

“Fast forward eight years, you have that same Liberal government, now nine years in, really in a bad way in the polls possibly in its death throes."

There’s also the issue of mass deportations of illegal immigrants to the United States that Trump campaigned on, which could lead to extra pressure on Canada's borders and an intense push to increase defence spending.

“I think what (Trump) has done is see the allies as a bunch of deadbeats who are not pulling their weight, and if they don't pull their weight they can't expect us to back them up,” said Max Cameron, a political science professor at UBC.

But with a decisive victory, leaders in Canada were quick to reach out to Trump.

“I look forward to working with President Trump once again, to strengthen North American economic opportunities for the middle class,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday morning.

B.C. Premier David Eby tweeted his congratulations, adding he looks forward to working on shared priorities with the President-elect.

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad also weighed in, flagging the impact of existing trade tariffs on B.C.'s resource sector, tweeting “B.C.'s Number 1 priority must be to push America for progress on ending punitive softwood lumber tariffs.”