Tornado downed trees on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast during Monday's storm, group confirms

A tornado downed trees on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast during this week’s wicked windstorm, researchers have confirmed.

The “weak, late-season” tornado landed near Sechelt on Monday morning, sending trees toppling onto power lines and roads, including the Sunshine Coast Highway, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.

The purpose of the NTP, per the group’s website, is to improve tornado detection across the country, and better understand the impacts of climate change on the natural phenomena.

Researchers estimated that Monday’s tornado had a maximum wind speed of 115 km/h and a maximum path width of 130 metres.

According to NTP, only two November tornadoes have been recorded in the province since 1980, “both in the far southwestern part of the province, and both occurring after this one.”

Gusting winds wreaked havoc during the same storm, causing upwards of 230,000 power outages across B.C.

While BC Hydro crews have been working around the clock to restore service, there were still thousands of homes without electricity as of Wednesday afternoon.