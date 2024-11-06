VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Tornado downed trees on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast during Monday's storm, group confirms

    A screenshot of a Facebook video identified by the Northern Tornadoes Project as depicting a weak tornado on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. (Credit: Darren Hemstreet) A screenshot of a Facebook video identified by the Northern Tornadoes Project as depicting a weak tornado on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. (Credit: Darren Hemstreet)
    Share

    A tornado downed trees on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast during this week’s wicked windstorm, researchers have confirmed.

    The “weak, late-season” tornado landed near Sechelt on Monday morning, sending trees toppling onto power lines and roads, including the Sunshine Coast Highway, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.

    The purpose of the NTP, per the group’s website, is to improve tornado detection across the country, and better understand the impacts of climate change on the natural phenomena.

    Researchers estimated that Monday’s tornado had a maximum wind speed of 115 km/h and a maximum path width of 130 metres.

    According to NTP, only two November tornadoes have been recorded in the province since 1980, “both in the far southwestern part of the province, and both occurring after this one.”

    Gusting winds wreaked havoc during the same storm, causing upwards of 230,000 power outages across B.C.

    While BC Hydro crews have been working around the clock to restore service, there were still thousands of homes without electricity as of Wednesday afternoon.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News