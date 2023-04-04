1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.

A vehicle was travelling north on King George Boulevard near Highway 10 shortly after 8 p.m., when it went off the road and flipped onto its roof in someone’s backyard, according to Surrey RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Brad Essex told CTV News that the lone male driver died.

“Speed is a factor in the collision,” Essex wrote in an email late Monday.

He says more details will be revealed through the ongoing investigation.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with more information, including dash cam video recorded in the area around 8:07 p.m., to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2023-51232.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.