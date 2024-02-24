1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene on 88 Avenue near 152 Street just before 5:20 a.m., according to Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations for the Surrey Fire Service.
When they arrived, crews found a "significant fire" in a single-family home, with heavy flames and smoke visible at the front of the building, McRobbie said.
Firefighters initially attacked the blaze from the exterior, he said, adding that when they were able to get inside, they found one person deceased.
McRobbie said firefighters offer their condolences to the friends and family of the person who died.
"It's really sad for everyone involved," he said. "It's never the outcome we want to see."
Crews have found no evidence to suggest the fire is suspicious, McRobbie said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Seven trucks and 19 firefighters responded to the blaze, the assistant chief said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Ahead of South Carolina primary, Trump says he strongly supports IVF after Alabama court ruling
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he would “strongly support the availability of IVF" and called on lawmakers in Alabama to preserve access to the treatment that has become a new flashpoint in the 2024 presidential election.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
An attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea has caused a miles-long oil slick. Things could get worse
An attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels on a Belize-flagged ship earlier this month caused an 18-mile (29-kilometre) oil slick, the U.S. military said Saturday. It also warned of the danger of a spill from the vessel's cargo of fertilizer.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st U.S. federal hate crime trial over gender identity
A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman after the exposure of their secret sexual relationship in the nation’s first federal trial over a hate crime based on gender identity.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews find Vancouver Island woman's truck, but she remains missing
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island have located a missing woman's truck, but she remains unaccounted for, local Mounties said in an update Friday.
-
Questions remain over what Liberal-NDP pharmacare deal will mean for British Columbians
The federal Liberals and NDP have agreed to a national pharmacare deal – highlighted by free diabetes medication and birth control. As for what this means for people in B.C., it’s unclear, with similar coverage already available.
-
These 3 B.C. communities saw their warmest-ever Feb. 23 on Friday
A trio of warm weather records dating back to 1947 were tied or broken in B.C. Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Calgary
-
Country star Corb Lund criticizes Alberta minister over coal application support
An Alberta country music star is criticizing the province's energy minister for advising its energy regulator to accept initial applications for a coal mine project in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.
-
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made and even harder choices to come.
-
'It's the water crisis': Newest Alberta NDP leadership candidate to focus on climate
A rookie legislature member for Alberta’s NDP is making a bid for the party's top job, promising a campaign focused on climate change and drought.
Edmonton
-
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made and even harder choices to come.
-
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
Toronto
-
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
-
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
-
'Elevated risk of re-offending': Peel police issue alert about suspect released from custody
A suspect who police say is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
-
Man struck and killed by Quebec provincial police squad car, watchdog investigating
The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into an intervention by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in connection with the death of a person hit by a police patrol car on Saturday morning in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.
-
Public service workers ask for a conciliator in its negotiations with Quebec
The Quebec public service workers union (Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec - SPGQ), which represents 24,000 employees, is asking for the intervention of a conciliator in the negotiations surrounding the renewal of its members' collective agreement.
Winnipeg
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after attempting to bring crack cocaine on bus
A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to board a bus in Thompson, Man., while he was in possession of crack cocaine.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask.-born woman delivers art to the moon
After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.
-
U of S students on the way to Regina in biennial TeleMiracle bed push
Moving a bed is tough work but agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan are moving one from Saskatoon all the way to Regina.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. drug alert system used once in first month: Ministry of Health
Amid an increasingly complex addictions fight, a new tool launched by the province last month has only been used once so far.
-
'We have hope': Sask. marks 2 years since invasion of Ukraine with candle lighting and flag raising
On Friday at the legislative building, people gathered in recognition of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The event featured a ceremonial candle lighting and speakers.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
Much of Nova Scotia was under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, leading to many businesses and services closing in preparation.
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
London
-
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
-
Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night
A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.
-
Knights defeat Frontenacs 5-0, Cowan ties longest recorded point streak in team’s history
It was an easy victory for the London Knights on Friday, but what made the game one to remember was Easton Cowan extending a 25-game point streak, and tying a Knights’ record.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
Police investigating carjacking after damaged Mercedes found in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital after a carjacking in Kitchener.