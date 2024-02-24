VANCOUVER
    • 1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning

    Police and firefighters responded to a fatal house fire in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (CTV) Police and firefighters responded to a fatal house fire in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (CTV)
    One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.

    Firefighters were called to the scene on 88 Avenue near 152 Street just before 5:20 a.m., according to Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations for the Surrey Fire Service.

    When they arrived, crews found a "significant fire" in a single-family home, with heavy flames and smoke visible at the front of the building, McRobbie said.

    Firefighters initially attacked the blaze from the exterior, he said, adding that when they were able to get inside, they found one person deceased.

    McRobbie said firefighters offer their condolences to the friends and family of the person who died.

    "It's really sad for everyone involved," he said. "It's never the outcome we want to see."

    Crews have found no evidence to suggest the fire is suspicious, McRobbie said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

    Seven trucks and 19 firefighters responded to the blaze, the assistant chief said.

