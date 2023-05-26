1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crash

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police say they were called to the scene at Highway 17 and Old Yale Road around 12:30 p.m.

"Despite the efforts of first responders, one person has succumbed to their injuries and two people have been transported to hospital," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says. No details on the conditions of the two injured people were provided.

"Police will be conducting a full investigation into the cause of the collision, including what role speed or other driving behaviours may have played in this collision," the statement continues.

Witnesses and anyone who has dashcam video from the area are urged to call 604-599-0502.