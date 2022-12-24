1 arrested after Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond that sent 1 to hospital

Mounties in Richmond are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that sent one person to hospital and led to an arrest.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, police and paramedics were called to the 8500 block of Greenfield Drive, not far from the intersection of Francis and No. 3 roads, around 4:30 p.m.

Three ambulance vehicles were dispatched, including an advanced life support unit and a supervisor, an EHS spokesperson told CTV News.

EHS confirmed Saturday night that one person had been shot and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

On Sunday, BC RCMP said one person had been arrested at the scene. The suspect and the victim were known to each other, and there was no ongoing threat to the public, police said, adding that investigators do not believe the incident was gang-related.