

CTV Vancouver





A 20-year-old Vancouver woman has been charged with second-degree murder after the body of another woman was found in a West End apartment building.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Marline Mars was found dead inside one of the units at a building in the area of Jervis and Harwood streets.

There were several other uninjured people in the unit where the 34-year-old’s body was found. Those people are being considered witnesses, according to the VPD.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Brooklyn Golar, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death.

Investigators are not looking for other suspects at this point.

“Investigators feel that the only person responsible for this crime is Ms. Golar, who has been arrested and is currently in custody,” police said in a statement Monday.

Homicide detectives are still investigating Mars’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).