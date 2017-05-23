Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

Officers said they received reports of a shooting near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street shortly after 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. CTV News has since learned that she has died in hospital.

Const. Jason Doucette said the shooting appears to be targeted, and said that no arrests had been made. No additional information was available, he said.

A credible source told CTV News that the woman may be the wife or girlfriend of the intended target.

Blood could be seen on the street when CTV arrived at the scene, and clothing was strewn about on the ground.

Witnesses said a silver Toyota with a shot-out windshield was seen driving away from the scene.

Two military veterans who heard gunshots and saw the aftermath said were shocked by the incident, which occurred in what they called a "very safe neighbourhood"

They said they'd been having a cocktail and watching sports on TV when they heard gunfire outside. They went out to see if anyone needed help, and saw someone "lying in a pool of blood."

They saw paramedics giving a person CPR for what they said was several minutes, before the victim was put on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

Officers will remain in the area as they investigate. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson, Norma Reid and Ben Miljure