Suspect in New Westminster stranger attack arrested, police say

A man who allegedly attacked a stranger with an "edged weapon" on New Westminster's Quayside boardwalk earlier this week has been arrested, according to local police.

The arrest occurred Thursday afternoon, just hours after the New Westminster Police Department asked the public for help locating the suspect.

"Police were able to identify and locate the suspect thanks to witnesses who came forward after seeing the New Westminster Police Department media release appealing for assistance from the public," the NWPD said in an update Friday.

"Charges related to assault with a weapon are being recommended to Crown counsel."

The incident occurred Wednesday evening on the boardwalk, police said in their initial release Thursday, adding that they "rushed to the scene" but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 20s with short black hair, "a light complexion" and a slim build. He was wearing black sweatpants and no shirt, police said. They did not release his name or any additional details about him on Friday.

The suspect allegedly attacked the victim – who he did not know – from behind, using what police described as "an edged weapon." They have not elaborated on what type of weapon was used, but said the victim suffered only "minor injuries."

"Thanks to these witnesses the residents of New Westminster can breathe a sigh of relief," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the Friday update.

"I’d like to thank every resident who keeps up to date with news from their local police. In this instance, it led directly to an arrest and our city is a safer place because of their help."