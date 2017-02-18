Vancouver police need the public’s help finding a woman they think may have been injured in an early morning assault on the city’s west side.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman’s screams just after two a.m. Friday in the south alley of West 10th Avenue near Alder Street.

Police say a man was seen striking the woman repeatedly as she lay prone in the alley.

The man then reportedly dragged the woman into what police describe as a silver coloured luxury sedan, and sped away before police arrived.

Police describe the victim as a woman in her early 20’s with a slender build and long, straight, platinum blonde hair with bangs. She was wearing a black skirt and a neutral-coloured top.

They describe the suspect as a well-dressed white man in his 30’s, clean shaven, with slicked back dark hair. He was wearing a long black trench coat and blue jeans.

Police say based on witness reports, the woman may need medical attention and they urge anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.