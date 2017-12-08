

CTV Vancouver





Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a pair of sexual assaults in East Vancouver in hopes that the public can help identify the man.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as an Asian man who wore a surgical mask over his face.

"We're asking the public to have a look at these photos," Const. Jason Doucette told reporters Friday. "If you do recognize the person or it happens to be you, please contact our investigators."

The first attack occurred on the night of Oct. 29 after a woman got of a transit bus near East 64th Avenue and Victoria Drive. The man allegedly grabbed her from behind, indicated that he had a weapon and repeatedly groped the victim before running away.

In a similar incident on Nov. 19, a woman who had just gotten off a SkyTrain at Nanaimo Station was allegedly grabbed from behind and groped before the masked assailant ran away.

Police say the man seen in the photo is between 20 and 30 years old. He is about 5-8 with a slim build, short dark hair and dark-rimmed glasses.

Doucette also said the VPD is working closely with transit authorities to identify the suspect and encouraged anyone who may have been a victim of similar crime to come forward.

"If this person is responsible for any other similar offences, we'd like to link those and bring closure to those events as well," Doucette said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents themselves is asked to call detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).