The Vancouver Canucks say claims its players are embedded in a culture of heavy drinking are "categorically false" and don't align with the team's values.

The comments were made by Irish hurler Lee Chin after he spent a week training with the team in February as part of an Irish TV reality show called Toughest Trade.

The 24-year-old, who swapped places with former Canucks goalie Alex Auld, took part in on-ice skills sessions and a game with team alumni as part of the filming.

But what Chin said he saw off-ice is getting more media attention than the show itself.

In a newspaper interview with The Irish Times, Chin said he was surprised by what he felt was an accepted drinking culture among players.

“The drinking culture they have, I couldn’t believe it. They were lowering pints the day before a game. And that was sitting at lunch," he told the paper, adding that managers and coaches were present.

The amateur athlete also described a ritual called "change up" he claimed management would call for players that are "not on form, not scoring."

"Basically that player has to go out and ruin himself for the night, then come back the next day, with the attitude of you just don’t care," he told the paper.

“So they send him out, drink 20 pints, go off with a couple of women, whatever he wants. And come back the next day. That’s the way they live. It’s the culture, what they believe in, letting off steam like that. I don’t know if they look at the science behind it.”

But the claims of the young athlete aren't sitting well with the professional team, or insiders close to the Canucks.

This org that once took chocolate off the plane and didn't let players eat pizza ffs. Doubt management would be on board for a change up. — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) March 9, 2017

Dan Murphy, the longtime Sportsnet host of Canucks Hockey, took to Twitter to say he has "never heard a whisper about change-up.

“This org that once took chocolate off the plane and didn’t let players eat pizza.”

President of Hockey Operations Trevor Linden issued a statement to CTV Vancouver denouncing the comments and saying the team was "disappointed."

"The assumptions made by Lee-Chin on hockey culture and reported by the Irish Times are baseless and categorically false. They do not reflect our players, their conduct or the culture of our game in any way," he wrote.