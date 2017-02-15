

CTV Vancouver





Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with a 2015 abduction that turned deadly in North Vancouver.

Tian Yi Eddie Zhang pleaded to manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion on Thursday, one day before his co-accused, Casey James Hiscoe, pleaded to conspiracy to unlawfully confine and accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The victim, Peng Sun, was allegedly kidnapped for ransom on Sept. 27, 2015. His body was discovered two days later.

Homicide investigators haven't said what is believed to have happened between the time Sun was abducted and when he was found dead, but said their probe spanned multiple jurisdictions throughout the Lower Mainland.