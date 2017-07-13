

A search is underway to find two missing hikers near Harrison Hot Springs last heard from on Saturday.

Agassiz RCMP and search and rescue crews have now joined the effort to find Sophie Dowsley and Greg Tiffin.

Friends say Sophie checked out a hike called Statlu Lake on her phone Saturday, and the couple is believed to have gone hiking in the area.

Their vehicle, a black Chevy pickup truck, was discovered at the trailhead, not far from Harrison Hot Springs.

The current search is at the north end of the Chehalis River.

An online listing for the Statlu Lake trail says the hike is in a remote wilderness area with no cell phone coverage.

Hikers should expect overgrown areas, steep sections and a hard-to-follow trail, according to ihikebc.com.

"[It] is one of the most beautiful remote trails that few people have hiked due to the difficulty of getting to the trail, difficulty locating the trail, and difficulty hiking the trail," one hiker wrote.