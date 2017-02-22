

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





A traffic stop in downtown Vancouver ended with a luxury SUV crashing into a VPD vehicle at the other end of the city late Tuesday night.

The stolen Porsche Cayenne SUV fled after officers with the Vancouver police tried to pull it over near West Pender and Cambie Street, says Const. Jason Doucette.

Although police did not give chase, the vehicle information was blasted out to VPD officers stationed across the city.

Around 15 minutes later the stolen SUV was found near the Oak Street Bridge after it struck a canine officer's vehicle.

The Porsche also collided with a second vehicle, and knocked over a newspaper box into the middle of the street.

Two men in the car fled on foot but were captured a short distance away with the help of canine officers, said Doucette.

No one was injured in the crashes, but the suspects were taken to hospital for injuries related to the dog bites.

The duo is now facing several charges, including dangerous driving and possession of the stolen Porsche.