Two tourists in their 20s are facing charges after police say they climbed as high as 70 feet up the Lions Gate Bridge for a "photo op."

The police incident snarled traffic and prompted a lane closure on the busy commuter route, and forced buses between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore to be re-routed for several hours Thursday morning.

Const. Jason Doucette said a passing motorist called 911 around 8:30 a.m. after seeing a man climb over the railing and pull himself up the guy-wires to "about 50 to 70 feet up the bridge deck."

The man was wearing a headlamp and carrying a large backpack.

Attending officers couldn’t see the duo when they arrived, and the Emergency Response Team’s high-angle rescue specialists were called out to search the enclosed pathways and guy-wire systems, Doucette said.

The climbers, who are visiting from Washington State, were taken into custody after they were seen scaling back down the wires to the bridge deck.

Their camera equipment was seized and the VPD says it will recommend charges against the men.

Photos posted to social media appear to show one man climbing on one of the tall columns.

2 guys climbed the bridge today, immediately busted on the way down #eyophoto #vancouver #lionsgatebridge A post shared by Eyoälha (@eyoalha) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Eyoalha Baker wrote on Instagram that two "rebel bridge climbers" were "immediately busted" by police.

"Admittedly impressed and a little jealous, both of the guys who just got busted climbing to the top of lions gate bridge and the cops who got to climb up after them," she said in her post.

The men aren't the first thrill seekers to climb the deck of the bridge in the hopes of capturing a killer shot.

The Instagram account Roam Vancouver features images of photo takers perched precariously on the bridge deck, as well as various rooftops and cranes across the city.