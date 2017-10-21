

The third in a series of strong storms prompted rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Greater Victoria on Saturday night, with as much as 70 millimetres expected in some areas.

Environment Canada also issued a wind warning for Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands during the day on Saturday, with gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour expected.

The storm had residents across the South Coast preparing for flooding and possible power outages for the third time in a week.

“We have all hands on deck today,” said BC Hydro Spokesperson Mora Scott. “We’re ready to respond should the power go out.

Some 145,000 BC Hydro customers lost power Tuesday during the first storm of the week, Scott said, and several thousand lows power on Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau told CTV News storms like this week’s are not unexpected in the autumn months, even back-to-back as these three have been.

October storms add an extra layer of concern, he said, because leaves are still on the trees, and can fall off and block storm drains, causing street flooding.

Bau said residents in and around Metro Vancouver should expect 30 to 50 millimetres overnight, while those in the Fraser Valley could see up to 70.

After that, however, better weather is on the way, he said. Monday night the region should start to dry out, with seasonal temperatures and some sunshine in the forecast.

“We’ve had quite a trifecta of low-pressure systems impacting the South Coast this week,” Bau said. “Fortunately this will be the last of the three. We’re looking at much better conditions starting early next week.”

For Kristopher Cullyn, who was in downtown Vancouver Saturday afternoon, a week like this is just part of life in a temperate rainforest.

“The rain is something we should be expecting in Vancouver on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s the way things should be in Vancouver, right?”

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald