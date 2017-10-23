

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with a brain injury.

In a statement, police said 47-year-old Audra Jager was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of McBride Avenue in the Crescent Beach area.

According to the RCMP, she may appear confused or disorientated. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Jager is described as 5-4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tights and high-top printed shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mounties at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2017-150789, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).