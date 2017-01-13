

Grace Lee





Two men were arrested early Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen pickup truck.

Vancouver police say they were called to the area of Harwood and Burrard streets after the owner of the truck saw someone stealing his vehicle.

Officers were planning to box the truck in when it ran a red light and T-boned an SUV on Granville Street and West 16th Avenue.

The force from the crash sent the truck plowing into a tree nearby.

After the truck was boxed in by police vehicles, one man was taken into custody. A second person was apprehended with the help of the VPD's K9 unit.

A woman from the SUV suffered minor injuries, as well as one of the suspects. Both were taken to hospital.

Traffic on Granville Street around 16th Avenue was blocked off for several hours as police investigated but reopened before 8 a.m.