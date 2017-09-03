A raw sewage leak is causing health concerns among residents of a housing complex in Coquitlam.

“Under my suite, there’s like chunks of poo just floating around and after the smell goes to my bottom floor, and then after goes sometimes all the way to my top floor,” said Misam Qasemi, who lives in the complex located at 99 Laval St., in the area of Brunette Avenue and Schoolhouse Street.

The murky water first started to appear a few months ago and can be seen underneath many of the units. Residents say a bitter smell wafts out from underneath the buildings nearly every day, leaving parents in particular concerned about the potentially toxic effects of the backed up sewage.

“My biggest concern is to see my children get healthy again,” said a resident who asked not to be identified. “What’s going on here? Why is it not being investigated?”

The complex is run by Red Door Housing Society, a non-profit that has provided affordable housing in the Lower Mainland since 1985.

The organization did not respond to CTV News’ request for an interview, but has reached out to some residents.

“I am so sorry you have had to endure this hardship and we are continuing to investigate and plan a fix, but I believe it is in your best interest to move asap,” said Susan Snell of the Red Door Housing Society in a letter sent on Friday.

The organization did offer alternative accommodation to some, but families say the few housing options Red Door has put forward would tear them away from their community just as school gets underway.

“They gave us a house all the way in Maple Ridge,” Qasemi said. “That’s too far because school’s starting on Tuesday.”

Red Door is also offering a $750 moving allowance, which residents also say isn’t enough.

“(A) $750 moving allowance for a four-bedroom family of possibly five or six? Really?” said resident Bonnie Bowen.

