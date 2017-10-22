

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating reports of an early-morning shooting in Langley.

The RCMP received multiple calls about gunfire in the 21000 block of 79A Avenue shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

No one was injured and investigators do not believe there is an increased risk to the public.

They have not, however, determined whether this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mounties at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.