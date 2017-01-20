RCMP cruiser heavily damaged in crash on way to robbery
A Surrey Mountie was injured in an early-morning crash that completely destroyed the front end of an RCMP cruiser. (Shelley Moore/CTV)
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 9:44AM PST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 10:11AM PST
A Surrey Mountie was injured in an early-morning crash that destroyed the front end of an RCMP cruiser.
The marked cruiser was heading south on 148th Street to a robbery call shortly after 6 a.m. when it collided with a civilian vehicle.
A Mountie spokesperson told CTV Vancouver it's still too early to say what led to the crash.
The impact sent the civilian vehicle onto a nearby lawn, and the front-end of the cruiser suffered serious damage.
Both drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The street was closed between 88th Avenue and Fraser Highway while police investigated.