A Surrey Mountie was injured in an early-morning crash that destroyed the front end of an RCMP cruiser.

The marked cruiser was heading south on 148th Street to a robbery call shortly after 6 a.m. when it collided with a civilian vehicle.

A Mountie spokesperson told CTV Vancouver it's still too early to say what led to the crash.

The impact sent the civilian vehicle onto a nearby lawn, and the front-end of the cruiser suffered serious damage.

Both drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The street was closed between 88th Avenue and Fraser Highway while police investigated.