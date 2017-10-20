RCMP cruiser ends up in ditch after incident in Maple Ridge
Mounties are investigating a serious incident involving one of their cruisers on the Lougheed Highway.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 8:37AM PDT
Mounties are investigating a serious incident involving one of their cruisers in Maple Ridge.
Few details have been confirmed, but the RCMP vehicle somehow ended up in a ditch at Lougheed Highway and 272nd Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
A tow truck was called to get the cruiser back onto the road.
One man was seen in the back of a different cruiser at the scene, but it's unclear whether he is related to the incident.
Mounties have yet to release any information, including if anyone was hurt.