Mounties are investigating a serious incident involving one of their cruisers in Maple Ridge.

Few details have been confirmed, but the RCMP vehicle somehow ended up in a ditch at Lougheed Highway and 272nd Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A tow truck was called to get the cruiser back onto the road.

One man was seen in the back of a different cruiser at the scene, but it's unclear whether he is related to the incident.

Mounties have yet to release any information, including if anyone was hurt.