Detectives from the VPD's Major Crime section are expected to be in the Downtown Eastside for most of the day after a teen was fatally stabbed.

The 19-year-old man, who suffered serious stab wounds, was found on East Hastings Street between Main and Columbia streets around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The victim collapsed on the ground in front of the safe injection site Insite, although police say there's no reason to believe there is a connection the facility.

The badly injured victim was rushed to hospital but died a short time after being admitted.

His name has not been released, and little is known about him. Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said the victim wasn't necessarily a resident of the Downtown Eastside.

Fincham said the fatality could be "the result of a scuffle" nearby. Investigators are looking at video surveillance and speaking to witnesses in a bid to put together what happened.

The murder marks the seventh homicide of the year in Vancouver.

With 12 murders in all of 2016, Fincham said he hasn't seen "numbers like this in quite a while," adding that "one homicide in Vancouver is too many."