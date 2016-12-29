A husband desperate for answers issued a plea to his missing pregnant wife Wednesday evening.

“I love you and I miss you and I want to see you again,” said Leslie Scott Schellenberg.

Marie Stuart, 38, is five months into her first pregnancy and hasn’t been seen since 3 p.m. Tuesday, when she was in the area of Sevenoaks shopping mall in Abbotsford.

Stuart stands 5’2” and has black hair. She wears glasses and when she was last seen was also wearing a yellow toque and a blue jacket.

"Amplifying factors that elevate our concern and certainly the family's concern is the fact that she is just over five months pregnant,” said Cont. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police Department. “There is a degree of urgency obviously in locating her and we would like to appeal to the public to assist us with that."

Volunteers from both Mission Search and Rescue and Central Valley Search and Rescue joined family and friends Wednesday looking for any clues related to Stuart’s disappearance.

Crews set up a mobile command centre at MSA Arena and searched nearby Mill Lake Park.

Adding to the family’s concern, Stuart requires medication that she doesn’t have with her.

"She's kind of in a bit of a state and I'm worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” said Schellenberg.

According to her husband, Stuart doesn’t have a history of going missing or running away.

Search and rescue volunteers suspended their efforts around suppertime Wednesday and it is unclear when or if they will rejoin the search.

But Abbotsford police say the missing person case for Stuart is very active and they are continuing to investigate.