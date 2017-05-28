A shirtless young man was handcuffed and taken into custody Sunday evening after three pedestrians were struck and injured near the entrance to Vancouver’s popular Granville Island.

An 84-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys were crossing West 4th Avenue and Anderson Street on a green light around 5 p.m. when a blue Mazda went through a red light and hit them, according to the Vancouver police.

The impact of the accident shattered the driver's side of the windshield of a blue Mazda.

The teens were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released. The senior victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the blue Mazda was arrested and taken to the VPD headquarters to be tested for alcohol.

He has since been released and no charges have been approved.

After the crash, officers with the Vancouver Police Department could be seen laying down several evidence markers westbound on West 4th Avenue, underneath the overpass. Part of the intersection was cordoned off by yellow caution tape and traffic was shut down for several hours.

The collision happened in the same spot where a young Vancouver couple was killed in a hit-and-run in 2009.

Cardiologist Dr. Aneez Mohamed, 31, and 25-year-old University of B.C. social-work student Chanelle Morgan were struck by a speeding SUV while crossing at a marked crosswalk, just hours after they became engaged to be married.

The teen SUV driver, Kurtis Rock, was later charged with dangerous driving causing death.