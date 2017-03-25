

CTV Vancouver





Police in B.C.’s interior are looking for an armed suspect after several reports of semi-trucks being shot at while traveling on Highway 97 in the Cariboo Region.

The incidents occurred between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. Saturday. RCMP received reports of shots being fired at trucks near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle, which they have identified as a blue, four-door 2009 Dodge Caliber with Ontario license plate CAVM918. The vehicle is described as “dirty.”

There have been no reports of injuries in the shootings.

The RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and police are urging all commercial truck drivers to inspect their vehicles and report any damage they believe is suspicious to their local police.

Police said the public should consider the vehicle’s driver armed and dangerous, and should not approach the person. Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.