Police probe early morning targeted shooting in Vancouver
Vancouver Police say an early morning shooting on the city's west side appears to be targeted. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 8:09AM PST
A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.
He's expected to recover.
The attack occurred in a home on West 58 Avenue near Cartier Street.
According to Vancouver Police, no arrests have been made and there is no information about a possible suspect.