Mounties who were called to investigate a troubling sound coming from a Langley apartment last week instead discovered a TV set blaring in an apparent drug lab.

Cpl. Holly Largy said the officers were responding to reports of a "woman whimpering" in one of the units at a building on 56 Avenue Friday afternoon.

"Occupants of the residence ignored police requests to open the door so entry was made by force," Largy said in a news release. "The 'whimpering' was actually coming from a television."

Mounties also found a 41-year-old man who appeared to be suffering the effects of drug use, as well as what the officers suspected to be a clandestine drug lab.

Largy said the man was taken to hospital, then placed in police custody, then released.

The following day, officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found chemicals "believed to be consisted with the production of DMT," an intensely powerful psychedelic drug.

All chemicals were seized from the apartment and the investigation is ongoing, Largy said.