The man found stabbed to death in Stanley Park this week has been identified as a 61-year-old Vancouver man.

The body of Lubomir Kunik, who also went by Lubo, was discovered on the seawall in the area between Second and Third Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who knows Kunik or had contact with him leading up to his death is asked to come forward and help police with their investigation.

Francis Lavasseur, a visitor to the city, was walking his dog when he found the deceased. He told CTV News he felt uneasy as he called 911, as if he wasn't alone.

"I felt as if someone was there. I felt scared," Levasseur said.

He eventually did spot a suspicious person nearby, but the man fled after seeing Levasseur's dog.

Police arrived and found a person of interest "within walking distance" of the scene, according to Const. Jason Doucette. It's unclear if he was the same person spotted by Levasseur.

The individual is not currently considered a suspect, but was taken in for questioning.

"We're trying to determine what role, if any, that person taken into custody played in this," Doucette said.

The violent homicide, which marks the city's second of the year, sparked a massive police probe on one of the most popular stretches of seawall.

VPD officers conducted a grid search around the homicide scene Thursday morning, aided by K9 teams. Officers from the marine unit in snorkels and fins searched the pool at Second Beach.

Part of the seawall was closed from Second Beach to Siwash Rock, and remained shut off to the public Friday.

Anyone who was in the area around Second and Third Beach who may have information is asked detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

