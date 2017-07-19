

CTV Vancouver





An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a man who went missing on a day hike with his girlfriend near Harrison Hot Springs.

Search and rescue officials confirmed Greg Tiffin's body was located in Statlu Lake on Tuesday, one week after the 44-year-old and partner Sophie Dowsley were reported missing.

Officers from the Aggasiz RCMP detachment along with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue members will continuing to scour the area for the Dowsley, a 34-year-old from Australia, on Thursday.

“All search resources remain engaged as we continue to look for the missing woman,” Cpl. Mike Rail said in a news release. “RCMP remain in close contact with the victim’s and missing woman’s families."

Tiffin and Dowsley set out for their hike on July 8, and the search effort began four days later after their pickup truck was found near a trail.

Dowsley's sunglasses were located on a rock at the top of Statlu Falls and some of Tiffin’s personal items were discovered in the water below.

Officials said the waterfall has a history of fatalities, including a string of deadly incidents nearly 20 years ago.