A tense exchange between BC NDP Leader John Horgan and a heckler at a campaign event in Vancouver was caught on camera on Sunday.

Horgan was speaking to families in Bobolink Park in South Vancouver about his party’s plans for childcare in the province. He was interrupted by the heckler while answering a reporter’s question about how the NDP would fund its $10-a-day daycare plan.

“The numbers, sir, are fully costed.” Horgan said to the man, who could be heard yelling from the back of the crowd. “I’m happy to talk to you about that if you want to sit down and do it, or you can just yell at me from the back of the scrum. It’s your call.”

“I work hard,” the man can be heard shouting back.

“I work hard too, and so do these families,” Horgan responded. “If you want to talk to me afterwards, I’m happy to do that. If you want to be part of this, you can come and stand here if you like.”

The incident comes just days after an awkward exchange at a North Vancouver grocery store between Liberal Leader Christy Clark and a woman who identified herself as Linda.

"Hi Christy, I'm Linda," she said. "I would never vote for you."

Linda started to explain why but was cut off by Clark, who quickly walked away.

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy," she said.

"Thank goodness," Linda replied as Clark was leaving. "Hopefully you won't get elected in."

The moment inspired the hashtag #IamLinda, which social media users are now using to voice their own reasons for wanting the Clark out of office.