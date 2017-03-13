The man injured in a brazen North Vancouver shooting on Monday is a 22-year-old national boxing champion.

Neighbours confirmed to CTV News the next day that Leo Sammarelli was injured in the incident, and remains in hospital under armed guard.

Few details have been provided on Sammarelli's shooting, which occurred in the 800-block of East 12th Street during the afternoon. Initially officers reported that the victim was 33, but neighbours said the victim is the promising young fighter.

A woman who identified herself as a family friend described him as a "very nice guy," and neighbours said he was shot and left lying on the road.

RCMP said the shooting appears to be targeted, and that there is no risk to the public. They said they're looking for a black Nissan sedan in connection with the crime, a vehicle witnesses saw speeding away from the area a short time after the shooting.

Officers attempted to trap the suspect vehicle during rush hour Monday, setting up "choke points" on Highway 1 and the Lions Gate Bridge, but the suspect managed to evade capture.

The shooting occurred just an hour after a similar crime in Surrey, which claimed the life of 29-year-old Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu. Both shooting victims are known to police, and both incidents are believed to be targeted, but officers have not said whether there is any connection.

Investigators are looking for a dark-coloured Nissan Pathfinder in the Surrey case.

"The timing seemed very suspicious, so we are working very closely with our IHIT partners," Cpl. Richard De Jong said.

"Looking for linkages would be part of our investigation," said Cpl. Meghan Foster, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

A third shooting victim was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon following an incident at a hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald, Sheila Scott and Norma Reid