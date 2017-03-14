

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at a hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.

Few details have been provided, but police said they were called to the Regent Hotel on East Hastings Street at around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The shooting is Metro Vancouver's third in two days. A man was fatally shot at a Surrey hotel on Monday afternoon, and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Vancouver just an hour later. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with local police on both cases, and it is not yet known whether they are connected.