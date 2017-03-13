

CTV Vancouver





A man has died following what police believe to be a targeted shooting in the parking lot of a Surrey hotel.

Shots rang out at the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at Fraser Highway and 166 Street, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

When Mounties arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told CTV Vancouver up to five gunshots rang out, and that they saw officers performing CPR at the scene a short time later.

Police later confirmed that the man, who has not yet been public identified, died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP has provided few details, but said that initial evidence suggests the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to work with the RCMP.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).