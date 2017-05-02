

Mounties are reminding the public to slow down around road blocks after a Mountie was struck and knocked unconscious while conducting a traffic stop in Surrey.

Officers were conducting a road check near the south end of the Patullo Bridge just before midnight Monday when a motorcyclist sped through and hit one of the RCMP officers.

The officer lost consciousness and could be seen on the ground while other Mounties and paramedics rushed in to treat him.

He was put onto a spinal board and rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist remained at the scene and police said he appeared to be in shock.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and is not under arrest, according to RCMP.

It's unclear why the man didn't stop but Mounties say officers were wearing full reflective gear, and the bike went around another vehicle before hitting the officer.

King George Boulevard was shut down for hours southbound while investigators documented the scene. The motorbike was towed away.

"[The] initial investigation early here indicates speed was certainly a factor and that drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time," Inspector Keith Bramhill said.

The condition of the officer was upgraded to good on Tuesday morning, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Mounties are asking drivers be cautious and aware of your surroundings when officers are conducting traffic enforcement on the road.

"When you see those flashing lights pay extra special attention as there may be officers on the road," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim