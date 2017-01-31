

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are trying to identify a man who was recorded limping through Stanley Park the night a senior was viciously assaulted.

The 82-year-old victim was found in the parking lot north of Brockton Oval in the early morning hours of Nov. 16. A passerby spotted him severely injured behind the wheel of his car.

Months later, the senior remains in recovery in hospital, and investigators are still trying to find whoever is responsible.

On Tuesday, police released video that shows a man in a light-coloured sports coat walking with a limp in the same part of Stanley Park that morning.

"We don't know that man's involvement, we've not been able to identify him, and we're very interested in speaking with him," Const. Jason Doucette said.

"This person was in the area, we know that for sure, at the time of the incident.”

Doucette stressed that the man is not currently considered a suspect, however.

The individual, who was recorded walking toward the seawall from the totem poles, was also wearing white shoes and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video, or was in Stanley Park around 2 a.m. the night of the attack, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.