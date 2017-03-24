

Police have identified the man killed in shooting in Abbotsford Friday afternoon as 20-year-old Jaskarn Lally.

The shooting occurred a home in the 3500-block of Chase Street at approximately 2:30 p.m., police said.

The Abbotsford Police Department received reports of the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lally, already dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The canine unit was brought in, and police were seen putting up a tent over several evidence markers. Tarps covered the garage of a home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. IHIT said Saturday that - though the motive for the shooting was not yet known - it appeared to be targeted.

Investigators said a dark-coloured Ford F-150 fled the scene. They did not provide any information on a suspect or suspects in the case.

IHIT spokeswoman Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a release that Lally was known to police and was associated with local gangs.

“This outcome is another example of the risks associated with gang life,” Foster said. “Those involved are not protected from the dangers of it.”

A man of the same name and age as Lally has an extensive history with the B.C. justice system, facing several charges involving weapons and other violent offences.

A resident of the neighbourhood said he was shocked by the police presence near his home.

He said he doesn't feel like police have done enough to stop the recent bouts of gun violence in the city..

"I don't know who to blame here… It's got to stop one way, shape or form. We have to do something to stop it," he said.

So far this year, seven people have been shot in Abbotsford, and two others have told police they were shot at.

Anyone with information about Lally’s death is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure