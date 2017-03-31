A cook working at a New Westminster Pub has died after cutting himself on a piece of kitchen equipment.

WorkSafeBC says it is investigating the accident that happened March 22 in the kitchen at The River’s Reach Pub.

The employee was using a deli meat slicer when he severely cut his arm and paramedics were called.

The man, identified as Sanjeev on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family, died a few hours later at Royal Columbian Hospital, and was laid to rest at a funeral on Thursday.

The pub’s owner, George Petropavlis, called Sanjeev a colleague and a friend and said staff at the business are still shaken up over his death.

The River’s Reach was closed for part of the day Thursday so staff could attend the funeral.

Sanjeev, a married father of two in his thirties, had just welcomed his second child a few weeks before his death.

A photo on the GoFundMe page shows Sanjeev with his wife and two children – the only photo ever taken of the four of them together.

As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe page had already raised more than $11,000.

Petropavlis says the pub plans to hold a large fundraiser for Sanjeev’s family in the coming weeks.