Homicide investigators in Surrey have identified a body found in a burned-out SUV Wednesday as 19-year-old B.C. college student Bhavkiran Dhesi.

The vehicle was found shortly after 12:20 a.m. near 24 Avenue and 188 Street. The SUV was still burning when crews arrived, and was extinguished quickly by firefighters.

Police confirmed in a statement that Dhesi, who had recently recovered from a kidney transplant, was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators told reporters Thursday they think the young woman was killed in a different location from where her body was found.

On Wednesday, Cpl. Meghan Foster suggested the SUV might have been set ablaze to cover up the crime.

IHIT believes that Dhesi, who went by the name Kiran, was targeted, but that her death was not related to gang activity. Dhesi, who was last seen leaving her family’s Surrey home at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, was not known to police.

Several people who said they knew the victim took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences.

Haven't seen Kiran since graduated from my school omg I'm broke �� she was very nice & helpful I'm shocked..... — ARai ☯️ (@mysteriousrai) August 3, 2017

IHIT and the RCMP are still trying to determine a motive in Dhesi’s murder, as well as her whereabouts prior to the incident.

“Police are working tirelessly to advance this investigation and want to speak with any friends and acquaintances that knew Miss Dhesi,” Foster said in a statment Thursday. “This death is a crushing blow to Miss Dhesi’s family, and they are suffering terribly.”

No suspects have been identified, but investigators say they are speaking to “persons of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim

Update on Kiran Dhesi murder: @HomicideTeam doesn't think she was killed where body found. Motive unclear, speaking to persons of interest pic.twitter.com/JxHmE9GaMt — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) August 3, 2017

Victim found in burned SUV yest in south #Surrey is 19yr old Kiran Dhesi. @HomicideTeam says she isn't known to police. Last seen 9pm Tues. pic.twitter.com/zkZ1UFjd5n — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) August 3, 2017