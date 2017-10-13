

Vancouver police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a West End apartment Friday afternoon.

Officers have provided few details, but said her body was found by paramedics called to the area of Jervis and Harwood streets shortly before 4 p.m. They have not provided information on the woman's cause of death, but said it is being considered a homicide.

Paramedics called police, who located other uninjured people in the apartment.

Const. Jason Doucette said the others are being considered witnesses at this stage in the investigation, and that it appears the suspect fled before paramedics arrived.

No arrests have been made, but police do not think the death was random.

The homicide is Vancouver's 17th of the year, and comes just hours after a fatal stabbing in East Vancouver.

Homicide detectives have taken over, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Vancouver police.