

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detective are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in East Vancouver Thursday night.

Firefighters found the victim seriously injured after responding to reports of a man in medical distress on Commercial Drive near 1st Avenue.

He was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. His death marks the city's 16th homicide of the year.

Police said they're still working to confirm the man's identity, but he appears to be in his 30s.

No one has been arrested and few other details have been confirmed. Const. Jason Doucette said homicide unit detectives are on the case, but they’re still in the process of piecing together what happened.

Based on the evidence collected so far, Doucette said the deadly attack does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.