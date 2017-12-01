A high-risk sex offender has been released from custody and is residing in Vancouver, police are warning.

Dawson Davidson, 53, is in a halfway house and has been deemed a risk to public safety, especially for women.

Davidson recently served a two-year sentence for sexual assault. Correctional Services Canada believes Davidson may be at a moderate to high risk of reoffending.

He is now bound by a long-term supervision order which means he will be monitored by parole and police officers. He must also follow specific conditions including not being alone with any female, avoiding sex trade workers, following a 9 p.m. curfew, not visiting the Downtown Eastside and not purchasing or possessing alcohol or drugs.

Davidson is described as a Caucasian man. He is 5-8 and weights approximately 180 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is the second high-risk sex offender released into the Vancouver area this week.