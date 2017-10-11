

Commuters in parts of Metro Vancouver were surprised to wake up to hail-blanketed roads Wednesday morning.

So much hail accumulated in some areas of Surrey and White Rock that it looked like a winter wonderland as residents were leaving home work.

"Some hills are pretty slick and people are shoveling driveways," Kyla Anaya said on Twitter.

Social media video shows there were icy, slushy conditions for drivers on Highway 99 as well.

Mounties in both White Rock and Surrey issued statements urging motorists to keep safe on the roads.

More to come…