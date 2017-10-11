Hail storm makes for icy commute in Surrey, White Rock
So much hail accumulated in some areas of Surrey and White Rock that it looked like a winter wonderland Wednesday. (Twitter/@jaimebrenna_xo)
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 9:20AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 11, 2017 9:22AM PDT
Commuters in parts of Metro Vancouver were surprised to wake up to hail-blanketed roads Wednesday morning.
So much hail accumulated in some areas of Surrey and White Rock that it looked like a winter wonderland as residents were leaving home work.
"Some hills are pretty slick and people are shoveling driveways," Kyla Anaya said on Twitter.
Social media video shows there were icy, slushy conditions for drivers on Highway 99 as well.
Mounties in both White Rock and Surrey issued statements urging motorists to keep safe on the roads.
More to come…
It's so ugly outside! I love it! Hail, thunder and lightning... oh my! #yvr #whiterock #surrey #ididntbringajacket pic.twitter.com/FnqrEYVzqS— Camden (@LordKilgore) October 11, 2017
What a miserable morning. Snow, hail, slush, rain, thunder and lightning in South Surrey. pic.twitter.com/9dF8uDBJB2— Christine Kondo (@c_kondo) October 11, 2017
Good morning White Rock! Drive safe! #whiterock pic.twitter.com/0UVylQQ1Qh— White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) October 11, 2017